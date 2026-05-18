Male Suspect Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the public that on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers attached to the Detective Department observed a dark-colored scooter with a lone rider traveling along Front Street in Philipsburg.

Officers became suspicious after noticing the rider repeatedly looking into various business establishments while moving through the area. His behavior raised concern, prompting officers to continue observing him. The rider was subsequently followed onto Back Street, where officers again observed him slowing down and looking into one of the stores in a manner, they considered suspicious.

After relaying the information to other patrol units, officers coordinated efforts and successfully intercepted the rider of the scooter, identified by the initials J.M.M., on Long Wall Road.

While conducting a control of the suspect, officers discovered a revolver concealed underneath his shirt. The suspect was immediately arrested, and the firearm was confiscated. He was then transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for questioning pending further investigation.

KPSM continues to maintain a proactive approach in combating illegal firearm possession and criminal activity. The removal of illegal weapons from the streets remains a priority in ensuring the safety and security of the community.

KPSM is taking this opportunity to urge all business owners in Philipsburg, as well as throughout the island, to remain vigilant and aware of suspicious behavior around their establishments. If you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously, please contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222.

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