Leadership and Legacy: Sarah Wescot-Williams Receives Two Women Changing the World Awards

Paris / St.Maarten – St. Maarten leader recognized on the global stage for distinguished public service and inspirational life experience.

Women Changing the World (WCW) has announced its 2026 global winners, and St. Maarten’s own Sarah A. Wescot-Williams stands out as a double honoree, earning recognition in two distinct categories.

Wescot-Williams took 1st Place in Woman in Corporate & Public Sector, a testament to her decades of leadership and public service in the Caribbean region. She also claimed 2nd Place in Experience That Inspires (65+), a category celebrating women whose lived experience and wisdom continue to drive meaningful change.

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The WCW Awards recognize outstanding women from around the world making a positive impact through their work. This year’s winners represent a diverse range of fields and nationalities, with Wescot-Williams among a select group to receive more than one award.

“To be recognized not once but twice reflects a lifetime dedicated to public life and to the people of this Country. St. Maarten, this is for you,” stated Wescot-Williams.

https://wcwawards.com/winners-2026/

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