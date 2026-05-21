Home Headlines & Top Stories KPSM Seeking Public Assistance in Severe Ill-Treatment Investigation

KPSM Seeking Public Assistance in Severe Ill-Treatment Investigation

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is requesting the assistance of the public in connection with an ongoing investigation into a severe ill-treatment incident that took place on May 3rd, 2026.

During this incident, the male victim, J.J. “Jack” Tanis, was severely ill-treated by unknown suspect(s). As a result of the assault, the victim sustained serious head injuries and had to undergo emergency surgery due to the severe blows he received. At this time, he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives have been actively investigating this case and have developed certain leads. However, KPSM is still seeking additional information from members of the public regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident. Any person who may have witnessed the incident, has information concerning those responsible, or may possess relevant details is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Detective Department at +1 (721) 542-2222 ext. 106 or 107, or anonymously via the Tip Line at 9300.

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