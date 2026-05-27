KPSM continues investigation into breaking and entering cases in Belvedere, Nazareth and Dutch Quarter area

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently conducting an ongoing investigation into a series of breaking and entering incidents reported over the past several weeks in the Belvedere, Nazareth, and Dutch Quarter areas.

KPSM has received several complaints from residents concerning homes and vehicles that were broken into. During these incidents, various tools and other valuable items were stolen from vehicles and properties.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, police officers received intelligence indicating that some of the stolen items were being stored at a residence in the Dutch Quarter area. Officers immediately proceeded to the location on Thursday, May 27th, 2026, where they confiscated several bags containing tools believed to be linked to the reported thefts.

KPSM has also seen several videos circulating online showing a suspect allegedly breaking into vehicles in the affected areas. Detectives are currently reviewing this footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking members of the public who may have video footage, surveillance recordings, or cellphone videos related to these incidents to contact the Detective Department. This information may assist investigators in accurately identifying the suspect involved in these crimes.

KPSM is now urging residents who may have been victims of these break-ins, especially those who have not yet filed an official police report, to come forward and visit the Philipsburg Police Station. Victims will have the opportunity to review the recovered tools and determine whether any of the confiscated items belong to them.

Detectives involved in the investigation have identified a possible suspect connected to these cases and are actively searching for him. The suspect was not present at the residence when officers arrived at the location.

KPSM continues to encourage the community to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information regarding these breaking and entering incidents or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 542-2222 or anonymously via the tip line at 9300.

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