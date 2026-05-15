KPSM Continues Carnival-Related Investigations; Suspect Arrested

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the public that a suspect with the initials M.E.O. was arrested at his residence during the early morning hours of Friday, May 15, 2026, in connection with an ongoing investigation into an ill-treatment and theft incident that took place during an incident at Festival Village a few weeks ago.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for questioning.

KPSM is also actively investigating several other incidents involving public violence and fights that occurred during the recent Carnival period at Festival Village.

The conclusion of Carnival does not mean that investigations into criminal activities have ended. KPSM takes these incidents seriously and remains committed to thoroughly investigating all reported matters. Action will continue to be taken based on available evidence and information received.

The Police Force urges anyone with relevant information that may assist these investigations to come forward and cooperate with authorities.

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