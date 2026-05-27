  KPSM Calls on Owners to Retrieve Scooters Stored at Police Station

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is informing the public, and in particular owners of scooters currently being stored at the rear section of the Philipsburg Police Station, that management has taken a decision to begin clearing the area in preparation for the upcoming 2026 hurricane season.

A significant number of scooters have remained in police storage for an extended period of time. In addition, a number of these scooters were impounded during police controls and traffic enforcement operations conducted over the past months for various violations and circumstances requiring police intervention.

KPSM also notes that it has issued several similar press releases in the past regarding the retrieval of impounded scooters, however a number of these vehicles remain unclaimed.

In light of general safety concerns and the need to properly secure and organize the police premises before the peak of the hurricane season, KPSM is once again urging all legal owners of these vehicles to come forward and retrieve their scooters within the upcoming weeks.

Persons wishing to retrieve a scooter must present all required and valid legal documentation, including:

Valid proof of ownership

Insurance documents

Valid inspection documents

Driver’s license

Proof of paid road tax

Any additional paperwork required to establish ownership

KPSM has experienced several incidents in recent weeks involving individuals arriving at the police station without the required legal documentation and subsequently creating disturbances or displaying unacceptable behavior toward officers and staff.

KPSM wishes to make it very clear that such behavior will not be tolerated. Persons are strongly advised not to come to the police station to claim a vehicle unless all necessary documentation is complete and in order. Individuals who arrive without the required paperwork will not be assisted. being taken.

Owners are encouraged to use the coming weeks to ensure all paperwork is arranged and complete. After this period, KPSM, in collaboration with the appropriate authorities including the Prosecutor’s.

Office and other governmental partners, will proceed with the necessary steps to remove and dispose of unclaimed vehicles in accordance with applicable procedures and regulations.

KPSM thanks the community for its cooperation and understanding as we work to maintain safety, order, and preparedness ahead of the 2026 hurricane season.

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