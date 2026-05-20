Home Headlines & Top Stories KPSM Arrests Suspect in Cross-Border Drug Investigation

KPSM Arrests Suspect in Cross-Border Drug Investigation

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activities.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the suspect identified by the initials B.A.E., age 33, was arrested on suspicion of organizing the export of hard drugs to surrounding countries. The suspect has since been questioned and remains in custody pending further investigation.

This investigation is being conducted by KPSM’s Pelican Team, a specialized unit responsible for carrying out cross-border investigations related to drug trafficking and firearm-related offenses.

KPSM, together with its external law enforcement partners, remains committed to investigating and combating organized cross-border criminal activities that threaten the safety and security of the community and the wider region.

KPSM is requesting anyone with information regarding this case, or any similar criminal activity, to contact the Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300

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