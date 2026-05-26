James Finies marks unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026 celebration at the United Nations with FIFA President

BONAIRE — World Football Day 2026 marked a special and memorable moment for James Finies, Founder of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization and former National Netherlands Antilles football player, as he met FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the United Nations High-Level Reception hosted by the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations.

For James Finies, football has been a lifelong passion. Beginning as a junior selection player, he went on to represent Bonaire for decades in football selections and later played as a National Netherlands Antilles selection player. Following his football career, he carried that same discipline, dedication, and fighting spirit into human rights advocacy, becoming a full-time defender of the Bonairean people rights after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010.

This year’s FIFA World Cup 2026 carries particular significance for James Finies, especially as neighboring Curaçao, as the smallest island nations by population in world history to qualify for football’s greatest tournament, made history on the global stage. Finies has always believed and encouraged his peers that our islands possess the talent to reach the world level, and Curaçao’s historic achievement stands as proof that even small island nations can rise to the highest international stage through talent, determination, and perseverance.

At the United Nations, the FIFA World Cup 2026 also took center stage as FIFA President Gianni Infantino, United States Ambassador Mike Waltz, senior international representatives, and delegates from Canada, Mexico, and the United States highlighted football’s unique power to unite nations, inspire communities, and strengthen international cooperation.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, officially signed FIFA footballs were presented during the celebration, making World Football Day 2026 an unforgettable and proud moment for James Finies — a former player whose journey continues to reflect the enduring connection between sport, leadership, and service to humanity.

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