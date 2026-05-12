HR Evolve Conference 2026 Officially Sold Out Ahead of Next Week’s Event

Cay Hill, St. Maarten – The HR Evolve organizing team is proud and excited to announce that the HR Evolve Conference 2026, taking place next week on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, is officially SOLD OUT.

With overwhelming interest and support from organizations across St. Maarten and the wider region, this year’s conference will welcome HR professionals, business leaders, people managers, and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors for an impactful afternoon focused on the future of HR and leadership on the island. Hosted at the beautiful Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, the conference brings together professionals from a wide range of industries, including hospitality, aviation, finance, telecom, government, education, utilities, retail, maritime and professional services.

The strong turnout reflects the growing recognition of the critical role Human Resources as a function play in shaping resilient organizations, healthy workplaces, and strong organizational cultures.

Under the theme: “Claim Your Seat: HR at the Table” the conference aims to elevate the role of HR as a strategic partner within organizations and create meaningful conversations around leadership, people, culture, well-being, and organizational performance.

Participants can look forward to inspiring keynote sessions, interactive breakout workshops, real operational insights from business and HR leaders, discussions around psychological safety and workplace well-being and walk away with practical tools to strengthen leadership and people management.

The conference will also provide an important platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among professionals committed to strengthening workplaces and organizational effectiveness across St. Maarten.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful for the response received from the community,” says Krystal Wanga, organizer of HR Evolve Conference 2026 and Founder of Strategic Elements. “To see such strong representation from both the public and private sectors demonstrates that organizations truly recognize the importance of investing in people, leadership, and the future of work on St. Maarten.” The organizing team extends sincere appreciation to all sponsors, speakers, facilitators, and partners who have contributed to bringing this initiative to life.

As anticipation builds for next week’s event, HR Evolve Conference 2026 promises to be a powerful afternoon of learning, connection, reflection, and inspiration.

For more information about the event and program: www.sxm-hrnetwork.com

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