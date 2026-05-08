Home Region & Caribbean English News Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Monitoring Situation Related to Hantavirus

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Monitoring Situation Related to Hantavirus

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SAINT KITTS – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis wishes to assure the public that it is fully aware of recent concerns surrounding the presence and potential risks associated with Hantavirus, and is actively monitoring the situation with the highest level of attention and care.

At this time, multiple relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Health and its technical departments, are independently conducting thorough investigations and assessments to determine the scope, source, and any potential public health implications.

These efforts are being guided by established international health protocols and best practices to ensure accuracy, transparency, and the protection of public health.

The government urges the public to remain calm while the situation is being assessed.

Please stay tuned to official authorities for updates.

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