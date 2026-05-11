Government of Anguilla Pays Over EC$3.3 Million in Electricity Fuel Subsidy Support

ANGUILLA — The Government of Anguilla has paid more than EC$3.3 million in electricity fuel subsidy support, delivering relief to 7,925 customer accounts across the island. The payment in question relates to April 2026 electricity usage and forms part of the Government’s temporary intervention to cushion the impact of rising fuel-related electricity costs on consumers and the wider economy.

Of the total support provided:

156 accounts in the accommodation sector, including hotels, villas and guesthouses, received support amounting to EC$972,006; and 7,769 other customer accounts received support amounting to EC$2,377,406.

Commenting on the Fuel Subsidy Support, Hon. Premier and Minister of Finance, Mrs Richardson Hodge, stated: “This assistance is about protecting local quality of life, supporting our people, and easing cost-of-living pressure at a time of continued global fuel volatility. We recognised that the increase in fuel-related electricity costs would place real strain on households and businesses, and we took action to provide meaningful relief. We are pleased that this support is now being reflected on customer accounts and will continue to keep the situation under close review. At the same time, I want to strongly encourage households, businesses and public offices alike to conserve electricity wherever possible. Every effort to reduce unnecessary consumption helps to lower costs, reduce pressure on the public purse, and support the sustainability of the relief being provided.”

The Government emphasises that this is a temporary and targeted support measure, carefully designed to provide relief while maintaining fiscal responsibility. The intervention remains under active review in light of fuel prices, actual costs, and the broader fiscal position.

The Government of Anguilla thanks the public for its patience and understanding and acknowledges ANGLEC for its continued engagement in implementing the approved support measure.

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