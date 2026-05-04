Home Local News FREEGAN foundation Launches Free English Classes for Spanish-Speaking Community Members

FREEGAN foundation Launches Free English Classes for Spanish-Speaking Community Members

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~ Second group opening soon due to high demand ~

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten –  FREEGAN foundation is proud to announce the launch of free English language classes for community members whose first language is Spanish. The classes are made possible through the “Strengthening Families Together” program, generously funded by Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels.

The community response has been incredible, and because of the overwhelming enthusiasm, FREEGAN is opening a second group very soon.

Classes are held every Friday at FREEGAN HQ, led by the talented and inspiring teacher Marisoli:

  • Beginners group: 5:00 – 6:00 PM
  • Advanced group: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Enrollment is completely free. Interested participants can sign up by sending a WhatsApp message to +1(721) 580-7174.

About the program
The free English classes are part of the Strengthening Families Together program, supported by Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels — two organizations committed to social well-being and community development across the Dutch Kingdom.

About FREEGAN Foundation
FREEGAN Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Sint Maarten, dedicated to food security, education, and community empowerment for vulnerable families and individuals.

For media inquiries, contact FREEGAN Foundation via WhatsApp at +1721 580-7174.

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