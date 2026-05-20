Follow Up Traffic Advisory: Thursday and Friday Asphalt Road Repair Works Continue

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) hereby informs the general public that the scheduled asphalt road repair works continues as planned.

The road repair works will continue to be carried out on Thursday, May 21st, 2026 and Friday, May 22nd, 2026 in previously mentioned districts across the island.

On Thursday, May 21st, 2026, partial traffic disruption can be expected in the following areas:

Cole Bay Hill (Link 1)

Little Bay Hill

On Friday, May 22nd, 2026, partial traffic disruption can be expected in the following areas:

Point Blanche

Suckergarden Road

Defiance

Hulda B. Richardson Road

Oyster Pond Road

Road works will be carried out daily between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Work activities will progress along the abovementioned roads throughout the scheduled work periods.

Motorists will still be able to utilize the affected roads under the direction of security personnel and VROMI Infrastructure staff stationed in the work zones. However, motorists are advised to exercise caution, follow all traffic signs and directions, and allow for additional travel time when traversing the affected areas.

To assist with the flow of traffic and reduce congestion, motorists are encouraged to make use of alternative routes, including:

Via Brouwers Road and Bush Road toward Philipsburg

Via Bush Road, Brouwers Road, and Arlet Peterson Road/Old Cake House Road toward Cole Bay, Simpson Bay, and Marigot

The works are being conducted as part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve road conditions and enhance safety for all road users.

Key Information Recap

* Dates: Thursday, May 21st, 2026 and Friday, May 22nd, 2026

* Time: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. daily

* Locations Thursday: Cole Bay Hill (Link 1), Little Bay Hill

* Locations Friday: Point Blanche Road, Sucker Garden Road, Defiance, Hulda B. Richardson Road, Oyster Pond Road

* Traffic Impact: Partial traffic interruptions expected in the abovementioned areas. Roads remain accessible under traffic management guidance.

* Alternative Routes: Via Brouwers Road, Bush Road, and Arlet Peterson Road/Old Cake House Road

* Reminder: Motorists are urged to drive cautiously and follow all traffic directions

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during the execution of these and all ongoing repair works. For more information please e-mail VROMI-InfrastructureSectionProjectCoordination@sintmaartengov.org.

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