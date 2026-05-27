Five-year ban, community service for former immigration officer in human-smuggling-related case

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Court of First Instance has convicted former immigration officer W.C.C. for violating official secrecy in connection with a human smuggling investigation. The defendant was not tried or convicted for human smuggling offenses themselves.

The Court, in its sitting, imposed a sentence of 180 hours of community service, with a conditional prison sentence of three months suspended on a probation period of three years. In addition, the Court ordered a five-year ban preventing the defendant from working as a civil servant.

The case stems from an investigation launched in 2024 into suspected human smuggling activities. On May 29, 2024, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), in cooperation with the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten (OM SXM), arrested two suspects in the ongoing investigation, including W.C.C., who at the time was employed as an immigration officer. Due to the involvement of a government official, the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) also played a role in the investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the Human Smuggling Team of KPSM under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers integrity within government services, particularly within agencies tasked with border protection and immigration control, to be of critical importance. Violations of official secrecy by public officials undermine trust in public institutions and can compromise criminal investigations and border security efforts.

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