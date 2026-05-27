Home Region & Caribbean English News Firearm surrender campaign Sint Eustatius & Saba

Firearm surrender campaign Sint Eustatius & Saba

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ORANJESTAD/ THE BOTTOM – The temporary firearm surrender campaign on Saba, organized by the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES, officially concluded on Sunday, May 24th.

During the campaign period, two firearms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered.

KPCN and the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES would like to sincerely thank the community of Saba for their cooperation, openness and contribution to the safety of the island. Every firearm removed from the community contributes to reducing risks and strengthening public safety.

Following the conclusion of the campaign on Saba, the firearm surrender campaign on Sint Eustatius started the following day, Monday, May 25th, and will continue through Sunday, May 31st.

Residents of Sint Eustatius are still encouraged to make use of this temporary opportunity to voluntarily surrender firearms.

The campaign is part of a joint approach within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom aimed at reducing illegal firearm possession and increasing public safety.

After the surrender period ends, strict enforcement against illegal firearm possession will follow.

For more information, visit: www.politiecn.com 

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