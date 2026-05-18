Firearm Surrender Campaign Now on Saba and Sint Eustatius

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THE BOTTOM / ORANJESTAD – Following last month’s temporary firearm surrender campaign on Bonaire, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland – KPCN), together with the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES, is now launching the firearm surrender campaign on Saba and Sint Eustatius as well.

This campaign gives residents the opportunity to voluntarily surrender a firearm without facing criminal consequences. The campaign is part of a joint approach within the Caribbean part of the Kingdom aimed at reducing illegal firearm possession and increasing public safety.

When and where

SABA

The firearm surrender campaign on Saba will take place from May 18th through May 24th, daily from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The surrender location is at the police station in The Bottom. Drive down along the right side of the police station and continue to the second gate of the station.

SINT EUSTATIUS

The firearm surrender campaign on Sint Eustatius will take place from May 25th through May 31st, daily from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The surrender location is at the police station on Father van Teffelenweg. Approach via the rear side of the police station via Cottageweg toward the gate.

No identification and no consequences

During this campaign, one message is clear: you do not have to identify yourself.

You do not have to provide your name

You do not have to show identification

Your personal details or identity will not be registered

There will be no criminal prosecution

It does not matter who you are or how you obtained the firearm. This campaign is intended solely to safely remove weapons from the community.

Safe surrender: how to do it

For everyone’s safety, it is important that you follow the instructions below:

Make sure the firearm is unloaded

Keep ammunition, if present, separate from the firearm

Place the firearm in a sturdy (paper) bag or box

Ensure the firearm is not visible to others

Go directly to the police station and avoid unnecessary stops

Do not handle the firearm in public

Always follow the instructions of the officers present

If you are unsure whether it is safe to transport the firearm yourself, contact the police by calling. In consultation, arrangements can be made to have the firearm collected from you.

KPCN and the Public Prosecutor’s Office BES strongly encourage everyone to make use of this temporary surrender period. Keeping a firearm in your home poses risks to yourself, your surroundings, and the island.

Strict enforcement will follow

After the surrender period ends, the police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office will strictly enforce laws against illegal firearm possession. This means intensified checks and targeted enforcement actions.

Illegal firearm possession remains a serious risk to the safety of Saba and Sint Eustatius. Anyone still in possession of a firearm risks having it discovered and confiscated by the police, with all resulting criminal consequences.

Safety is a shared responsibility. Together, we are working toward islands where firearms have no place.

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