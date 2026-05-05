Fire Chief Recognizes Firefighters on International Firefighters’ Day. Thank You for Your Service

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – International Firefighters’ Day was observed on Monday May 4, 2026, around the globe, and the Fire Chief of the Sint Maarten Fire Department Clive Richardson is extending sincere appreciation to the dedicated men and women who serve on the frontlines to protect lives, property, and the environment across the country.

On Monday, International Firefighters’ Day provided an opportunity to recognize the courage, commitment, and professionalism of firefighters who respond to emergencies at all hours and under challenging conditions.

Whether combating structural fires, responding to traffic accidents, assisting during natural disasters, or providing critical rescue services, the personnel of the Sint Maarten Fire Department remain steadfast in their mission to safeguard the community.

Fire Chief Richardson highlighted that the department’s strength lies in its highly trained professionals who consistently demonstrate bravery, teamwork, and a deep sense of duty.

Firefighters are often called upon to make split-second decisions in life-threatening situations, and their readiness to respond at any moment reflects their unwavering dedication to public safety.

“On this International Firefighters’ Day that took place on Monday, we recognize and honor the sacrifices made by our firefighters and their families,” Fire Chief Clive Richardson stated.

“Their commitment to service, often in the face of danger, is a testament to their character and their passion for protecting the people of Sint Maarten. We are proud of their continued dedication and professionalism.”

Fire Chief Richardson encourages the community to take a moment to recognize the invaluable role firefighters play and to support efforts that promote fire safety and prevention.

The Sint Maarten Fire Department remains committed to serving the community with integrity, readiness, and professionalism, ensuring that help is always available when it is needed most.

Those seeking information can contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, 542-6001 or in case of an emergency call 919.

The Fire Department falls under the Ministry of General Affairs.

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