Home Local News FAMU Alumna Timoy Simmon Graduates Magna Cum Laude with Accounting Degree 

FAMU Alumna Timoy Simmon Graduates Magna Cum Laude with Accounting Degree 

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TALLAHASSEE, FL — Timoy Simmon graduated Magna Cum Laude from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) on May 2nd, earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Simmon distinguished herself academically, earning Dean’s List honors while completing professional internships in Dallas, Texas, and Miami, Florida, with the Chrysler Minority Dealers Association.

Beyond her academic achievements, Simmon was active in different organizations and community service, embodying the “Rattler” spirit of excellence.

“Always follow your dreams, do your best even when you’re not feeling your best,” said Simmon, reflecting on her journey.

This professional achievement highlights her dedication to the field of accounting and her commitment to excellence in her future endeavors.

Timoy Simmon’s proud parents are her mother, Martha Thewet, and her father, Timothy Simmon.
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