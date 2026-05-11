Electricity Bills Rise Again While Government Promises Remain Empty

The people of Sint Maarten are once again being forced to carry the burden of government failure. As electricity bills are set to increase this May, families and businesses across the country are asking the same question: How much longer must we suffer while this government does absolutely nothing?

Over a year ago, and throughout his election campaign, the Prime Minister promised relief for GEBE customers. This was a promise made publicly and repeatedly. Yet today, as the cost of living continues to soar and global geopolitical conflicts drive up energy prices, the people of Sint Maarten have received no real protection, no serious intervention, and no meaningful relief. Instead, we are met with more speeches, more hollow announcements, and more excuses.

The reality facing the average citizen is harsh. Groceries are more expensive, rent continues to rise, and small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. Working-class families are being squeezed from every direction. Now, on top of these mounting pressures, electricity bills are increasing yet again. How is this acceptable after more than a year of promises?

Governments across the Caribbean have recognized the economic strain on their citizens and implemented temporary relief measures—ranging from fuel support programs to utility subsidies and emergency interventions. In contrast, Sint Maarten’s government continues to operate without urgency, leaving citizens to fend for themselves.

The Prime Minister and his coalition government have fundamentally failed to deliver the relief they promised.

This administration cannot continue to ignore the growing public frustration. The people are tired of hearing promises that lack action. Our country deserves leadership that responds to crises with urgency, compassion, and concrete solutions—not endless public relations exercises while households continue to suffer.

Gromyko Wilson

Concerned Citizen

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