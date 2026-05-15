Dutch Caribbean Research Week: speakers announced and programme live

The Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW2026) proudly announces the keynote and plenary speakers. From 17 to 24 June 2026, leading voices from research, policy and society will come together for six thematic conference days across six Caribbean islands.

With the full programme now published on www.dcrw.nl, participants may explore an engaging week of keynote lectures, plenary sessions, panel discussions and cultural intermezzi, all centred on issues that matter to the Dutch Caribbean.

Keynote speakers

Across the six conference days, the following keynote speakers will deliver addresses that frame each day’s theme and stimulate dialogue between researchers, policymakers and societal partners:

Drs. Stephanie Croes (Aruba)

Dr. Soraya Verstraeten (Curacao)

Drs. Elly Rojer (Bonaire)

Drs. Oliver Klokman (Saba)

Drs. Raymond Jesserun (Sint Maarten)

Island Governor Alida Francis (Sint Eustatius)

The topics of keynote speakers can be found in the conference programme: www.dcrw.nl/speakers.



Register for DCRW2026

Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 is free of charge, but registration is required for both live and online attendance. Register for DCRW2026 via www.dcrw.nl/registration.

Explore the full programme

The complete programme for all six islands of DCRW2026 – including sessions, timings, keynote speakers and participation formats – is now available online. View the full DCRW2026 programme on www.dcrw.nl/programme.

About the Dutch Caribbean Research Week

The Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 (DCRW2026) is a free multi-day conference Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire, Saba, Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius, aimed at providing a platform to bring researchers from the Caribbean science community together. This event is packed with lectures, panel discussions, cultural performances and networking opportunities. On 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24 of June 2026, the Dutch Research Council (NWO) organises the fifth Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW2026)

Feel free to contact us at dcrw@nwo.nl if you have any questions. We look forward to seeing you at DCRW2026!

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