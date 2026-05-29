Dutch Caribbean Research Week: speakers announced and programme live

Sint Maarten — The Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW2026) proudly announces the keynote and plenary speakers. From 17 to 24 June 2026, leading voices from research, policy and society will come together for six thematic conference days across six Caribbean islands.

With the full programme now published on www.dcrw.nl, participants may explore an engaging week of keynote lectures, plenary sessions, panel discussions and cultural intermezzi, all centred on issues that matter to the Dutch Caribbean.

Keynote speakers

Across the six conference days, the following keynote speakers will deliver addresses that frame each day’s theme and stimulate dialogue between researchers, policymakers and societal partners:

Drs. Stephanie Croes (Aruba)

Dr. Soraya Verstraeten (Curacao)

Drs. Elly Rojer (Bonaire)

Drs. Oliver Klokman (Saba)

Drs. Raymond Jesserun (Sint Maarten)

Island Governor Alida Francis (Sint Eustatius)

The topics of keynote speakers can be found in the conference programme: www.dcrw.nl/speakers

Register for DCRW2026

Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 is free of charge, but registration is required for both live and online attendance.

Register for DCRW2026 via www.dcrw.nl/registration

Explore the full programme

The complete programme for all six islands of DCRW2026 – including sessions, timings, keynote speakers and participation formats – is now available online.

View the full DCRW2026 programme on www.dcrw.nl/programme

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