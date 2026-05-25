POND ISLAND, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT) hereby informs the public that the Department of Economic Licenses (DEL) has officially reopened for services as of Monday, May 25, 2026.

The DEL Front Desk, located at the Public Service Center (PSC) within the Government Administration Building, will operate as follows:

License Applications & Requests

Applications and requests must be submitted in person only.

Operating Hours:

Monday to Friday

8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Clients are required to take a number from the queue system and wait their turn for service.

Please note the following:

Only two (2) application submissions per person per day will be accepted.

Persons with more than two submissions will be required to rejoin the line and obtain a new number for additional submissions.

Applicants must submit two (2) copies of each application/request in order to receive a stamped copy as proof of submission and receipt by the department.

License Collections / Pickups

Processed licenses may be collected in person during the following hours:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Please note that the DEL Front Desk will remain closed on Wednesday afternoons, in conjunction with the operating schedule of the Public Service Center.

For additional information, the public may contact the Department of Economic Licenses via:

Call/WhatsApp: +1 (721) 527-7622

E-Mail: economiclicenses@ sintmaartengov.org

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