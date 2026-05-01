DEJONG Law Office Welcomes Attorney Dagmar Daal to Bonaire

BONAIRE — DEJONG welcomes Dagmar Daal as an attorney to its recently opened office on Bonaire, effective 1 June.

From our Bonaire office, and with a practice extending across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, she will advise on matters relating to the government and public sector, corporate governance and commercial practice. With a strong network within our Kingdom and experience on both sides of the Atlantic, Daal provides clients with in-depth knowledge of both the Caribbean and European contexts.

Daal’s approach goes beyond strict legal analysis. “Clients do not come for a legal answer in isolation, but for a solution,” Daal explains. “That means that, as a legal professional, you not only need to master the law, but also understand how decisions are made, how interests interact, and take into account the broader context in which clients operate.” This vision translates into a practice that is both analytically rigorous and accessible in its approach. Direct communication and a clear, pragmatic style of advising are key.

“In the law, we are often asked to define rights, responsibilities, and structures. But at its core, our work is about people, about understanding where they come from, where they stand, and where they are going. Welcoming Dagmar is not just about strengthening our firm; it is about honoring that deeper connection to the Dutch Caribbean communities we serve, and building a practice rooted in both quality service and belonging. With Dagmar joining us, we continue to build a practice that bridges worlds. Not only between the European Netherlands and the Caribbean Netherlands, but also across the Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands.” – Said founder of DEJONG, attorney Mr. Gerald Simmons – de Jong.

Daal, born and raised in Curaçao, previously worked as an attorney in Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba, where she maintained a broad civil and administrative law practice. She currently works for the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in The Hague. Daal studied constitutional and administrative law at Erasmus University Rotterdam and completed the Grotius postgraduate specialisation programme in Health Law.

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