Curaçao Monitoring Hantavirus Developments, No Direct Threat Identified

WILLEMSTAD – The Ministry of Health, Environment and Nature (GMN) in Curaçao says it is closely monitoring international developments related to Hantavirus, while stressing that there is currently no direct threat to the island or the wider Caribbean region.

In a statement issued on May 7, the ministry said it is keeping a preventive watch on the virus following reports and observations of Hantavirus cases abroad.

Hantavirus is a virus that can be transmitted through contact with urine, feces, saliva, or bites from infected rodents. According to health authorities, the virus is typically found in wild rodent populations that are not present in Curaçao.

Officials also noted that human-to-human transmission is considered extremely rare.

The government said it has reviewed recent international reports and, based on current information, there is no indication of an immediate risk for Curaçao. However, authorities are maintaining heightened surveillance as a precaution.

Part of that preventive monitoring includes increased attention to cruise ships operating in the region, as Curaçao remains vigilant in protecting public health amid international travel movements.

The ministry emphasized that cooperation between public and private sector partners remains essential for safeguarding public health and ensuring an effective response should circumstances change.

GMN said it will continue monitoring the situation both internationally and locally and will keep the community informed if additional measures become necessary.

Source: https://www.curacaochronicle.com/post/unknown/curacao-monitoring-hantavirus-developments-no-direct-threat-identified

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