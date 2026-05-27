Continuation Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the recent integrity-related allegations within the Ministry of VSA

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an Urgent Public meeting on May 28, 2026.

The Public meeting which commenced on April 7, 2026, and was also adjourned on May 12, 2026, will be reconvened on Thursday at 15.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor addressing the recent integrity-related allegations within the Ministry, including the request for an investigation by the Integrity Chamber (IS/919/2025-2026 dated April 2, 2026)

Agenda point 3 was requested by MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP C.L. Wever and MP V.C. Jansen-Webster

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

Like this: Like Loading…