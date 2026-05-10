Continuation Public Meeting of Parliament for deliberations with the Minister of VROMI on various concerns related to the Ministry, and ratification of IPKO Agreements List 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on May 11, 2026.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on April 1, 2026, will reconvene on Monday at 13.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Deliberations with the Minister of VROMI addressing various concerns related to the Ministry (IS/331/2025-2026 dated November 13, 2025, and IS/669/2025-2026 dated February 9, 2026) Ratification Agreements Lists of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) held from February 19-21, 2026, in Oranjestad, Aruba (IS/724/2025-2026 dated February 23, 2026)

Agenda point 2 was requested by MP F.A. Lacroes, MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP E.J. Doran, MP A.M.R. Irion, MP D.T.J. York and MP L.C.J. Lewis, and agenda point 3 was requested by MP F.A. Lacroes, MP O.E.C. Ottley, and MP L.C.J. Lewis

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

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