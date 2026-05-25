Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the nature policy plan for Sint Maarten 2025-2029

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten– The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 25, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting, which started and was adjourned on January 16, 2026, with a continuation and adjournment on February 9, 2026, will be reconvened on Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure will be returning to Parliament to provide the answers to questions posed by the Members of Parliament.

The agenda point is:

Nature policy Plan Sint Maarten 2025-2029 (IS/365/2025-2026 dated November 18, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

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