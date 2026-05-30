Commissioner Leerdam attends a series of meetings abroad

SINT EUSTATIUS — Commissioner of Tourism, Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Rechelline Leerdam is currently in Sint Maarten attending the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance (DC ALFA) Conference.

During the conference, Commissioner Leerdam will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the Statia Government. The agreement aims to strengthen regional cooperation in agriculture, livestock and fisheries among the Dutch Caribbean islands and support the establishment of an independent legal structure for the alliance.

Following the conference, Commissioner Leerdam will travel to New York to participate in Caribbean Week, where she will join representatives from other Caribbean islands in presenting updates on tourism developments and opportunities.

The Commissioner is expected to return to Statia following the completion of her official engagements.

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