CLIMB Foundation Donates Foundation-Based Education Math Books to Sint Maarten Library

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Creative Leaders Innovations and Change Communication (CLIMB Foundation) proudly presented a collection of Foundation-Based Education (FBE) mathematics books, titled FBE Math Success, to the Sint Maarten Library on behalf of the wider community of Sint Maarten.

This meaningful donation was made possible through the generosity of the Lake family in loving memory of Reverend Myrna Lake, a respected educator, minister, and beloved community leader whose life and service touched countless lives across Sint Maarten. As 2026 marks ten years since her passing, the contribution stands as a lasting tribute to her unwavering dedication to education, faith, and community empowerment.

The FBE mathematics books, designed for students in Grades 2 through six,(Group 3 through Group 8), aim to support children, parents, and educators by providing structured and accessible learning tools that strengthen numeracy skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Dr. Delroy Pierre developed and refined the resources through extensive classroom testing to ensure they align with the curriculum and effectively support young learners.

The CLIMB Foundation emphasized that this initiative responds to longstanding concerns regarding access to quality educational support materials. By placing these books within the public library system, the Foundation hopes to inspire a stronger culture of learning and help advance literacy and numeracy development throughout the nation.

The Sint Maarten Library expressed sincere gratitude to the CLIMB Foundation and the Lake family for this valuable contribution to the island’s educational resources. Library representatives highlighted the importance of ensuring equitable access to learning materials for all children and families, regardless of background or circumstance.

These books represent more than educational tools; they embody opportunity, hope, and an investment in the future of our children and community,” Librarian M. Powell noted

The books will be available for public use at the Sint Maarten Library, offering students, parents, teachers, and community members access to valuable educational resources for years to come. The Sint Maarten Library encourages the public to visit, explore the new collection, and take advantage of opportunities to strengthen foundational math skills essential for academic success and lifelong learning.

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