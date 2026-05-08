Citizen Security Commission of PARLATINO visits the National Operations Center of Panama

Panama – The Commission on Citizen Security, Combat and Prevention of Drug Trafficking, Terrorism and Organized Crime of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO), chaired by the deputy Ramiro Gutiérrez, made an institutional visit to the National Operations Center (CON), the entity responsible for the coordination of security operations Public in the Republic of Panama.

During the visit, it was reported that the CON was created in 2019, in the context of the World Youth Day, an event that gathered a massive mobilization of young people and featured the visit of Pope Francis, which required a wide and articulated deployment of security at a national level.

Parliamentarians were received by director Alexis Rios and major Lorenzo Bohue, who explained the structure, functions and operating model of the CON, emphasizing its role as an inter-institutional coordination body. This system integrates various security assessments of the country, including the National Frontier Service (SENAFRONT), the National Aircraft Service (SENAN) and the Land Transport and Transport Authority (ATTT), among other entities.

As part of the tour, the members of the Commission visited the monitoring area, where they got to know the video surveillance system that operates continuously 24 hours a day in different strategic points in the capital, with the aim of strengthening citizen security and monitoring the areas of major turnout, reaffirming the importance of technology and institutional coordination in preventing and combating organized crime.

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