CHTA RELEASES COMPREHENSIVE FRAMEWORK TO SUPPORT SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN CARIBBEAN SHORT-TERM RENTAL MARKET

New framework helps Caribbean destinations capitalize on surging short-term rental demand while ensuring fair competition, visitor safety, and community protection

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — May 12, 2026 — Short-term rentals (STR) have become a permanent part of Caribbean tourism, driven by sustained consumer demand. In one major Caribbean destination, STR visitor nights grew 118% between 2019 and 2025, and represented 39% of all visitor accommodation by Q1 2026.

Rather than retreat from this trend, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is providing Caribbean destinations with practical tools to capture this economic opportunity responsibly. The organization has released a Comprehensive STR Framework, developed through industry research and stakeholder consultation, including input from 14 National Hotel and Tourism Associations (NHTAs), to help destinations understand the market, strengthen oversight, and integrate short-term rentals strategically into national tourism strategies.

“Short-term rentals represent both economic opportunity and the need for smart regulation,” said Sanovnik Destang, president of CHTA. “Our framework recognizes that STRs are here to stay—and that’s positive for local entrepreneurship, destination diversity, and visitor choice. This is balanced growth, not restriction.”

The Opportunity

Short-term rentals enable local property owners to participate in tourism and expand total visitor accommodation capacity. They serve distinct traveler segments – families seeking kitchens and space, remote workers requiring extended stays, and visitors prioritizing authentic neighborhood experiences – that hotels serve differently.

However, without transparent oversight, governments can lose significant revenue. In the Dominican Republic alone, the annual accommodation tax gap is estimated at USD 170 million. When STR data is unavailable, airlines also underestimate market capacity, contributing to flight shortages and visitor frustration.

“Destinations that embrace transparent registration and fair regulation will capture the full economic benefit of this trend,” said Vanessa Ledesma, CEO of CHTA. “They’ll strengthen their brand, ensure visitor safety, and protect long-term destination viability.”

Proven Models, Ready to Adapt

The framework highlights three regulatory models already working in the region:

Turks and Caicos : Government registration requirements enforced through booking platforms create near-universal compliance without heavy-handed enforcement.

Saint Lucia : Compliance certification links registration to tax benefits and booking platform priority, making participation an economic opportunity. Approximately 600 STR properties have certified.

Bonaire : A flat per-visitor entry fee collected at arrival captures tax revenue with minimal administrative burden.

Across all regions studied, compliance rates can reach 85-90% within 18-24 months when registration is transparent and economic incentives align. This proves balanced regulation is both achievable and proven.

Framework Components

The CHTA framework provides registration methodologies, tax collection models, safety standards, host support programs, data transparency frameworks, and flexible monitoring mechanisms.

To review or download CHTA’s STR Comprehensive Framework, please visit https://caribbeanhotelandtourism.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/CHTA-STR-Briefing-Paper_Public-Distribution-April-2026-FIN.pdf.

For more information on the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, visit www.CaribbeanHotelandTourism.com.

Like this: Like Loading…