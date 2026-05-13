Central Committee Meeting of Parliament regarding approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in a Caribbean Al Workshop in Anguilla

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on May 13, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.45 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in a Caribbean Al Workshop, in the Valley, Anguilla from June 21-24, 2026 (IS/1016/2025-2026 dated April 28, 2026)Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

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