Celebrating Academic Excellence: Trystine Gibs Peterson Earns Master’s Degree

A proud moment is being celebrated as Trystine Gibs Peterson has earned her Master’s degree in Psychology from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

Born on February 4th, 2000, and raised in Sint Maarten, Caribbean, Trystine’s journey has been one of determination, focus, and quiet strength. Leaving home to pursue her dreams, she remained committed to her goal of becoming a psychologist, dedicating herself fully to her studies and personal growth.

Known for her ambition and drive, Trystine has worked tirelessly to reach this milestone. Her passion for understanding people and helping others has guided her every step of the way, and this achievement reflects years of discipline and perseverance.

Her journey, however, has not been without challenges. Even after the heartbreaking loss of her nephew, Justice Peterson, Trystine found the strength to push forward, carrying his memory with her and using it as motivation to keep going. This accomplishment stands not only as a personal victory, but also as a tribute to him. He would have been incredibly proud.

Looking ahead, Trystine plans to continue her education by pursuing a PhD in Psychology, further building on the strong foundation she has created. With her determination and heart, there is no doubt she will continue to make a meaningful impact in this world.

Her success is a proud moment for her family, friends, and the entire Sint Maarten community.

Congratulations, Trystine Gibs Peterson. Wishing you continued success on the journey ahead.

JamieLee Peterson

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