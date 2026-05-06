CBCS emphasizes progress in the strategic process concerning ENNIA Aruba

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS) has taken note of recent media reports regarding Ennia Caribe Holding (Aruba) N.V. (ECHA) and its subsidiaries (ENNIA Aruba).

As previously communicated by the CBCS and the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) in a joint statement, strategic options for ENNIA Aruba are currently being explored. This process is ongoing and is proceeding constructively and in close cooperation between the CBCS and the CBA.

Due to the confidentiality of this process, the CBCS cannot provide detailed information about the content of the discussions nor the various strategic options under consideration. However, the CBCS notes that recent media coverage contains several inaccuracies and presents a misleading picture of the current situation.

The shares of the Aruban insurance companies are held by ECHA, which, in accordance with the outline agreement of April 11, 2024, has been placed under VEHIA N.V. The CBCS emphasizes that the strategic process for ENNIA Aruba does not affect the company’s activities or day-to-day operations. ENNIA Aruba is an independently operating and financially sound institution under the supervision of the CBA.

In assessing the various strategic options, the CBCS continuously considers the interests of both ENNIA Aruba and its policyholders, as well as those of the broader ENNIA Group and its policyholders. The CBCS and the CBA will continue to work closely together to ensure that this process proceeds carefully, orderly, and in the interest of financial stability and all stakeholders involved.

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