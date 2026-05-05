Causeway Bridge Lighting System Repairs Underway. One-lane closure in effect during evening hours 

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) Management advises the public that repair works of the lighting system continue at the Causeway Bridge. This includes Monday to Friday one-lane closure for vehicular traffic from 11:00pm to 5:00am which will commence on Tuesday night, May 5, 2026.

This maintenance is a part of PSG’s continued commitment to enhancing both the functionality and visual impact of one of the island’s most prominent landmarks.

A lift system has been positioned on the bridge to facilitate the repairs, and crews will be working at various points along the structure during the coming months.

Pedestrians are advised to exercise caution while using the bridge and to keep a safe distance from the lift equipment and maintenance personnel at all times when it is in use.

Additionally, pedestrians and others are advised not to tamper with the equipment as it could put the personnel in danger when they start to operate the lift.

The public’s cooperation is appreciated as these essential works are completed to improve safety and visibility on the Causeway Bridge.

The upgrade in lighting will improve the Causeway bridge’s nighttime visibility while reinforcing its picturesque presence along the Simpson Bay Lagoon corridor at night.

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