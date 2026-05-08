CARPHA Urges Vigilance as Hantavirus Cluster Reported on Cruise Ship; Regional Risk Considered Low

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. — The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is advising its Member States and the public that the risk of infection of hantavirus is low in the Caribbean region.

On 02 May, 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) was notified by the Focal Point of the United Kingdom’s International Health Regulations (2005) of a cluster of respiratory illness affecting passengers and crew on a cruise ship in the Central Atlantic Ocean, with laboratory confirmation of hantavirus in one critically ill patient.

CARPHA was alerted to this development on 03 May through its Information Environment and Monitoring platform. As of 06 May, the WHO reported eight cases – three confirmed and five suspected, as well as three deaths.

Hantaviruses infect rodents and can be transmitted to humans through animal-to-human contact with contaminated urine, droppings, or saliva.

Dr Lisa Indar, CARPHA Executive Director assured, “At this time, the risk to the Caribbean region is considered low. In the Americas, hantaviruses are most commonly transmitted by wild field rodents rather than urban rat populations, where transmission is less likely”. Dr Indar also pointed out that although human-to-human transmission of hantavirus is possible, it is rare.

Recognising the Caribbean’s position as the world’s leading cruise destination, accounting for approximately 44% of global cruise traffic, with an estimated 16.3 million passengers recorded in 2025, CARPHA is encouraging all Member States to remain vigilant. Countries are advised to review and strengthen vessel surveillance systems and public health protocols, particularly at ports of entry.

CARPHA will continue to support safer tourism across the Region through enhanced surveillance mechanisms. Dr Indar shared that this includes, “CARPHA’s Tourism and Health Information System (THiS) and the Caribbean Vessel Surveillance System (CVSS), which provide early warnings of public health threats associated with tourism accommodations and maritime travel”. She added, “These systems enable timely information sharing, strengthen decision-making, and support rapid, targeted responses by national health authorities”.

The advanced CVSS has already achieved significant success in detecting syndromic cases (suspected cases based on symptoms) before a ship arrives at a Caribbean port; with over 96% of all cruise ship alerts being reported to Member States within 24 hours.

CARPHA is committed to monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with regional and international partners and will provide updates as necessary.

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