Home Region & Caribbean English News Caribbean Airlines update on its continued network adjustment strategy

Caribbean Airlines update on its continued network adjustment strategy

93

 

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad — From June 1, 2026, the airline will discontinue  service on the Dominica, St. Kitts and Ogle to Suriname routes. Additionally, the airline  will reduce frequency to Martinique and Guadeloupe to twice weekly.  

Customers holding bookings on affected services beyond applicable discontinuation  dates, will be contacted directly by Caribbean Airlines or via their travel agents.  

Affected passengers will be: 

  • Offered re-accommodation on alternative regional services where feasible.
  • Alternative itineraries via Caribbean Airlines and partner connections.
  • Full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, or  
  • Retention of the ticket value as future travel credit, subject to fare conditions. 

Caribbean Airlines is actively working towards concluding a codeshare agreement with  a regional airline partner. Once finalized and approved, the agreement will provide  customers with access to a wider network of destinations through coordinated  schedules, seamless connections and integrated ticketing arrangements. 

In keeping with standard aviation and regulatory practices, Caribbean Airlines will  undertake the necessary operational, regulatory and customer support processes to  facilitate a smooth transition. 

Caribbean Airlines remains committed to maintaining strong regional connectivity  through a sustainable and commercially responsible network, while continuing to focus  on operational reliability, customer experience and long-term financial stability. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Two Sint Maarten foundations nominated for the Appeltjes van Oranje 2026...

Headlines & Top Stories

Formal Search Concludes for Erik Matthijsen

English News

The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary kicks-off student engagement outreach

Headlines & Top Stories

Man shot during Armed Robbery at Jewelry Store Inside JW Marriott...

Headlines & Top Stories