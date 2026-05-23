Caribbean Airlines update on its continued network adjustment strategy

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad — From June 1, 2026, the airline will discontinue service on the Dominica, St. Kitts and Ogle to Suriname routes. Additionally, the airline will reduce frequency to Martinique and Guadeloupe to twice weekly.

Customers holding bookings on affected services beyond applicable discontinuation dates, will be contacted directly by Caribbean Airlines or via their travel agents.

Affected passengers will be:

Offered re-accommodation on alternative regional services where feasible.

Alternative itineraries via Caribbean Airlines and partner connections.

Full refund of the unused portion of their ticket, or

Retention of the ticket value as future travel credit, subject to fare conditions.

Caribbean Airlines is actively working towards concluding a codeshare agreement with a regional airline partner. Once finalized and approved, the agreement will provide customers with access to a wider network of destinations through coordinated schedules, seamless connections and integrated ticketing arrangements.

In keeping with standard aviation and regulatory practices, Caribbean Airlines will undertake the necessary operational, regulatory and customer support processes to facilitate a smooth transition.

Caribbean Airlines remains committed to maintaining strong regional connectivity through a sustainable and commercially responsible network, while continuing to focus on operational reliability, customer experience and long-term financial stability.

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