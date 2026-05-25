BOPP Student Registration Officially Closed Following Strong Student Demand

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Department of Youth hereby informs the public that student registration for the 2026 edition of the Business Outreach & Placement Program (BOPP) has officially closed after reaching and surpassing the program’s registration capacity within just five days of opening.

Student registration officially opened on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026 and, due to the exceptional response and growing popularity of the program amongst young people, the Department was required to close registration by Saturday after the maximum capacity had been exceeded.

The overwhelming interest shown by students once again reflects the growing demand for meaningful opportunities that provide workplace exposure, practical experience and professional development for youth on Sint Maarten.

Now entering its 28th year, BOPP continues to serve as one of Sint Maarten’s longest-running youth workforce development initiatives, connecting youth between the ages of 16 and 24 with both public and private sector host organizations for summer work experience placements.

The Department of Youth extends sincere appreciation to all students who registered and demonstrated interest in participating in this year’s program. The Department also wishes to thank the many businesses, organizations and government departments that continue to support BOPP and contribute toward the development and empowerment of the nation’s youth.

The Department remains committed to providing students with a valuable and meaningful work experience that not only strengthens their professional skills, but also allows them to build connections, expand their networks and gain exposure to potential career pathways and future employment opportunities.

Students who successfully registered will receive further communication regarding the next phases of the program, including orientation activities, interview scheduling and pre-placement training. Registered students are strongly encouraged to check their emails regularly in order to remain informed of all activities and important updates leading up to the training component of the program.

The Department of Youth is also continuing its appeal to businesses, organizations and government departments that have not yet registered as host organizations to come on board and support this important youth development initiative. By participating in BOPP, organizations play a direct role in helping to shape, mentor and prepare the future workforce of Sint Maarten.

For additional information, persons may contact the Department of Youth at telephone +1 (721) 542-2709 ext. 2754 or via email at deptofyouth@sintmaartengov.org.

Department of Youth — “Inspiring, Educating, Empowering”

Like this: Like Loading…