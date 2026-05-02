Armed Robbery on Front Street – One suspect shot by an off-duty police officer

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a jewelry store on Front Street shortly after 2:00 PM on May 2, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that multiple suspects were involved in the robbery. During the incident, one of the suspects fled the scene on a motorcycle in the direction of Belair via Little Bay Road.

A police patrol responding to the robbery attempted to intercept the fleeing suspect along Little Bay Road. The suspect refused to comply with police orders to stop and attempted to flee. During the pursuit, the suspect collided with a moving vehicle, fell onto the pavement, and sustained injuries to the lower part of his body. The suspect was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Additionally, two other suspects were confronted by police officers just outside the jewelry store on Front Street. During this confrontation, both suspects were injured and taken into custody.

All three suspects were transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where they are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Detectives and forensic teams are actively processing both crime scenes—Front Street and Little Bay Road—as the investigation remains ongoing.

KPSM urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist in the investigation to contact the police station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available

An off-duty police officer, who was shopping in town with his family, shot one of the suspects.

While the police press release did not mention the officer’s involvement, photos of a blood trail on the boardwalk confirm that one suspect was wounded by a bullet.

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