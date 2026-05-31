Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The vote of no confidence against Minister Richinel Brug has left me with a fundamental question: are we applying the same standards of accountability to everyone in Government?

During the parliamentary debate, Minister Brug spent hours answering questions from Members of Parliament. He acknowledged oversights, explained the decision-making process, detailed the legal advice that was sought, and provided explanations supported by documentation. Whether one agrees with him or not, he subjected himself to scrutiny and answered for his actions.

What stood out to me, however, was the position taken by the faction leader of URSM. As an attorney and a member of the same political party as the Prime Minister, she ultimately chose not to support the motion against Minister Brug, while two of her colleagues voted differently.

I believe credit should be given where credit is due. Regardless of whether one agrees with her politics or not, the URSM faction leader demonstrated something that appears increasingly rare in politics today: the willingness to assess the facts, listen to the arguments presented, and make an independent decision.

As an attorney, she was uniquely positioned to evaluate the explanations, documentation, and legal arguments presented during the debate. The fact that she ultimately reached a different conclusion than members of her own faction should not be ignored. Whether one agrees with her final decision or not, standing by one’s convictions rather than simply following a party line deserves recognition and respect.

After all, if a Member of Parliament from the Prime Minister’s own party could conclude that a motion of no confidence was not warranted based on the information presented, then perhaps the public should ask itself why others reached a different conclusion.

Equally important is the fact that throughout the debate, serious concerns were raised regarding the actions of the Prime Minister. Documentation was presented, explanations were provided, and many observers came away with the conclusion that several of the concerns raised against him were substantiated by the very documents and discussions presented in Parliament.

Yet despite this, the political focus remained almost exclusively on Minister Brug.

Why?

If accountability is truly the objective, should it not apply equally to everyone?

I was also struck by comments made during the debate about being careful of one shoestring. I cannot help but wonder whether some Members of Parliament have forgotten their own political journeys. One Member, who entered Parliament with only 54 votes and who was both a Chief of Staff and eventually a Minister of VROMI, now speaks forcefully about accountability and integrity.

Yet many people remember the political environment from which that rise emerged and the individuals who played significant roles in that political movement, some of whom were later convicted in matters involving serious wrongdoing, including vote-buying.

That same MP was in the gutters with those persons looking for votes.

Furthermore, the statements he made regarding vote-buying. His leader went from 700-1300 votes in less than 6 months without accomplishing anything. Does he not know that there is a very specific reason why the Public Prosecutor appealed a very important court decision recently?

The people of Sint Maarten deserve better than selective accountability.

The people deserve consistency. The people deserve fairness. Most importantly, they deserve equal accountability from everyone in public office, regardless of title, position, political party, or personal relationships.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Citizen

Like this: Like Loading…