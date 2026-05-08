Anguilla Ministry of Health Monitoring International Hantavirus Outbreak

ANGUILLA – The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring an international outbreak of Hantavirus infection associated with the expedition cruise vessel MV Hondius, which departed Argentina on April 1, 2026. Hantavirus is a rare but potentially serious infection, primarily associated with rats, that can cause severe respiratory illness and, in some cases, complications affecting the kidneys and bleeding disorders. The virus is not known to circulate in Anguilla or the wider Caribbean.

According to international reports, several confirmed or suspected cases linked to the voyage have been identified, including three deaths. Public health investigations and passenger follow-up activities involving citizens from at least 12 countries – including one from Saint Kitts and Nevis – are ongoing in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and national health authorities.

WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low. At this time, there are no known epidemiological links to the outbreak, and Anguilla is not among the countries identified for WHO passenger follow-up related to this event.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with regional and international public health partners and will provide updates as necessary.

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