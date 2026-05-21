22 candidates move forward with full PhD scholarship application

Twenty-two researchers have advanced to the next phase of the PhD Scholarships 2025 programme. They are invited to develop their initial idea into a full application.

From idea to full proposal

At the end of 2025 and early 2026, a committee of 23 Caribbean researchers reviewed 72 pre-proposals. Based on this, 22 candidates were selected to continue. The NWO Executive Board confirmed this decision in March 2026.

Careful assessment

Each submission was reviewed by three to five committee members. Based on scores and feedback, 22 candidates were invited to proceed. That is more than anticipated for due to the high quality of the submitted pre-proposals.

Opportunity to respond

Candidates who were not selected had the opportunity to respond to factual inaccuracies. The committee reviewed these responses, but this did not change the final selection.

Getting started with the application

The selected candidates have now received all the information to write their complete application. They have until May 26, 2026, 11:00:00 hours AST/17:00:00 hours CEST to submit it to NWO.

Next steps

The committee will read the proposals over the summer. Based on that, the committee members indicate which candidates they still have questions for. After that, interviews with the 22 candidates take place in early autumn. Final decisions on the 7 scholarships will be announced in November 2026.

More information

For more information, visit the www.nwo.nl website or contact phd-caribbean@nwo.nl.

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