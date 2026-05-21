2025 Income Tax Return Deadline June 1, 2026

Philipsburg – The Inspectorate of Taxes reminds the public that the deadline to submit the 2025 Income Tax Return Form is Monday, June 1, 2026. Taxpayers must file their tax return forms in person at the front office of the Tax Administration during office hours, Monday to Friday, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to avoid long lines.

The 2025 Income Tax Return Forms A and B can be accessed via the Tax Administration’s website (www.tax.sx) or through the online services portal at onlineservices.sintmaartengov.org. While forms may be downloaded online, submissions cannot be made online or via email and must be submitted physically to the Tax Administration.

Taxpayers are reminded to bring a copy of their completed tax return form for stamping as proof of receipt upon submission. Persons unable to file by the deadline may submit an extension request by Monday, June 1, 2026, accompanied by a valid reason. Income Tax extension requests must be submitted individually, as bulk or blanket requests for multiple taxpayers will not be accepted. Married couples are required to jointly submit one tax return form.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration by telephone at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, via WhatsApp at 556-3699, or by email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

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