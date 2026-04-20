WICSU-PSU Raises Alarm Once Again on the Urgent Need for Professional Psychological Care for First Responders

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Windward Islands Civil Servants Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) is once again raising serious concern regarding the urgent need for professional psychological care and support for our frontline and essential workers, particularly our first responders who are continuously exposed to traumatic incidents in the line of duty.

WICSU-PSU has previously held discussions with the Government regarding the urgent need to establish professional psychological care for frontline and essential workers. The Government indicated that this matter had their attention; however, the Union is reminding the Government that now more than ever, this support system must be put in place without further delay, as the urgency continues to grow with every traumatic incident our first responders face.

The Union has repeatedly stressed that what is needed is a structured and accessible system of professional psychological assistance readily available to all essential workers. This goes far beyond simple departmental debriefings after incidents, it requires access to qualified mental health professionals who can properly address trauma, stress, anxiety, emotional fatigue, and the long-term psychological effects that come with emergency response work.

The Union emphasizes that this matter will remain one of the key discussion points in the ongoing negotiations with the Government. Protecting the mental health of our frontline workers must be treated as a priority and not as an afterthought.

Sunday, April 19, 2026, served as a painful reminder of just how critical this support system is. On that day alone, St. Maarten witnessed three tragic deaths resulting from traffic accidents, requiring the immediate response of the three essential emergency services, Fire Department, Ambulance, and Police.

These workers are not machines; they are human beings. They carry the emotional and psychological weight of every call they respond to. In a small community like St. Maarten, where everyone is connected in some way, the trauma is often even heavier, as responders may personally know the victims, the families involved, or the circumstances surrounding these tragedies. As a Union, we also hear our members, we recognize the silent struggles, the emotional burden, the sleepless nights, and the mental exhaustion that often go unseen long after the sirens have stopped.

The increasing number of serious traffic accidents and fatalities is becoming a daily occurrence, and a heartfelt plea is being made to all drivers and road users: stay focused while driving. Do not text and drive. Drive responsibly for your own safety and for the safety of others on the road. As Carnival festivities are currently being celebrated, WICSU-PSU is also making a strong appeal to the public to celebrate responsibly. Drink responsibly and do not drink and drive. Party with a designated driver. The life you save might very well be your own. Let us all work together to ensure that this festive season remains safe, enjoyable, and free from preventable tragedies.

To our bikers, we say this with sincerity: St. Maarten needs you. We are losing far too many of our young men to traffic accidents, many of whom leave behind children who will now grow up without their fathers. These are losses that deeply impact families, communities, and our nation as a whole.

We extend our deepest condolences to all families affected by these recent tragedies and pray for strength, healing, and comfort during this difficult time.

To our heroes, our frontline and essential workers, we thank you for your unwavering service, sacrifice, and dedication. Every call you answer comes with uncertainty, yet you continue to serve with courage and commitment. We see you, we appreciate you, and we continue to fight for the support you deserve.

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