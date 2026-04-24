When you go out on a Coast Guard patrol you just don’t know what you will run into.

PUERTO RICO — During a familiarization patrol Friday afternoon in San Juan Harbor, a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew underway with Master Chief Petty Officer William B. Adams, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Reserve; Master Chief Petty Officer Kenneth Waldo, Coast Guard District Southeast Reserve Command Master Chief, Petty Officer 1st Class Myron De Sa, aide to the MCPOCG reserve and other Sector San Juan reserve personnel.

Shortly thereafter, the Coast Guard vessel came upon a woman in the water who appeared to be in distress after falling off her personal watercraft. The Station San Juan crew used a life-ring to bring the woman safely aboard the Coast Guard vessel.

Following the rescue, the Station San Juan crew took the watercraft in tow and transported the survivor to the San Juan Bay Marina in San Juan Harbor, where she safely disembarked and did not require medical assistance at the scene.

“We were fortunate to be in the right place at the right time to assist a woman in distress and get her back safely to her four children,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Joaquin Mercado, Sector San Juan San Juan reserve senior enlisted leader and coxswain for the case. “Additionally, it’s not every day that you get to work alongside your senior leadership at the operational level and the crew truly enjoyed the experience. Our active duty and reserve forces seamlessly train and stand ready to execute Coast Guard missions throughout the Sector San Juan area of responsibility.”

A shout out to the Station San Juan active duty and reservist crew comprised by Senior Chief Petty Officer Mercado, Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Schock, Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah Brister, and to Sector San Juan reservists Lt. Angel Morales, Sector San Juan senior reserve officer; Senior Chief Petty Officer Rodney Colón, and Ensign Juan Capó for a job well done!

U.S. Coast Guard crews and our local and federal partners always stand ready to save lives, protect America’s waterways, and support safe maritime activity.

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