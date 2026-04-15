Home Local News VROMI ACKNOWLEDGES ROAD CONDITIONS; URGES PUBLIC PATIENCE AMID ONGOING RAINS 

VROMI ACKNOWLEDGES ROAD CONDITIONS; URGES PUBLIC PATIENCE AMID ONGOING RAINS 

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Philipsburg – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) acknowledges that the current rain will continue to expose vulnerabilities in the island’s road infrastructure, resulting in the formation of potholes and deteriorating road surfaces across various areas. 

While efforts to improve road infrastructure remain a priority, repair works are weather-dependent and will commence as soon as conditions permit. The Ministry is actively working toward a more comprehensive, long-term road management plan to address these challenges in a sustainable manner.

The Ministry respectfully asks for the patience and cooperation of all road users during this period and assures the public that restoring safe and reliable road conditions remains a top priority. 

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