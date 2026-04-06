Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament regarding the state of affairs of the St. Maarten General Hospital and the integrity-related allegations within the Ministry of VSA

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on April 7, 2026.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Deliberations with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor regarding the state of affairs of the St. Maarten General Hospital (IS/775/2025-2026 dated March 4, 2026) Deliberations with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor addressing the recent integrity-related allegations within the Ministry, including the request for an investigation by the Integrity Chamber (IS/919/2025-2026 dated April 2, 2026)

Agenda point 2 was requested by MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP L.C.J. Lewis and MP F.A. Lacroes, and agenda point 3 was requested by MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP C.L. Wever and MP V.C. Jansen-Webster

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

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