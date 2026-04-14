UNOPS INVITE LOCAL CONTRACTORS AND CONSULTANTS TO PROCUREMENT INFORMATION SESSION FOR A SANITATION PROJECT IN DUTCH QUARTER

Philipsburg –The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is inviting local contractors and consultants to an informative session on bidding for an upcoming Sanitation (WASH) project in Dutch Quarter.

Led by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and implemented by UNOPS, this project builds upon the 9th and 10th EDF cycles, which initiated sanitation improvements in the Dutch Quarter. It represents a continuation of the program aimed at modernizing collective sewage and stormwater drainage in the area. The WASH project forms part of the Government of Sint Maarten’s broader commitment to strengthening essential public infrastructure and promoting sustainable development, particularly in densely populated areas. The works will be carried out with careful coordination and ongoing communication with residents as the project progresses.

To ensure this project benefits the local economy, UNOPS will host a webinar on April 21, 10:00 AM. The goal is to engage the local market and equip local firms with the technical and digital tools required to successfully bid on the project.

The webinar is specifically tailored for construction companies with proven sanitation experience in Sint Maarten, as well as engineering and consulting firms specializing in the supervision of island-based sanitation projects. The webinar will feature an in-depth look at the project’s scope, requirements and timelines, as well as a comprehensive walkthrough of UNOPS procurement platforms, explaining compliance standards and the specific criteria used to evaluate bids.

Interested parties should contact sint.maarten@unops.org to register.

Background. Dutch Quarter, situated in the Upper Princess Quarter Region of Sint Maarten and bordering the French side, is a densely populated area with a major road network that connects five larger communities, including Madam Estate, Middle Region, Belvedere, and Belle Plaine (French St. Martin). This road network facilitates movement for residents, visitors, and businesses.

In addition to its roadways, Dutch Quarter manages stormwater runoff, directing water from elevated areas to lower regions, including the Middle Region District and much of the Defiance area, both located within the Dutch Quarter Basin. Existing water and sanitation infrastructure in the area had reached the end of its lifespan, increasing the need for a durable and sustainable solution. Minister Patrice Gumbs encourages all contractors to take part in this very critical project as we move to finalize the long-awaited sewage projects in the Dutch quarter.

The new WASH project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), contributing to improved health outcomes and long-term environmental protection. The official launch reaffirms the Government of Sint Maarten’s commitment to delivering essential infrastructure that strengthens public services, protects communities, and promotes sustainable development across the island.

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