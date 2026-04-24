Two Off-Duty Police Officer Involved in Carnival Village Brawl

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Following a chaotic altercation in the Carnival Village, it has emerged that one of the female individuals involved is a police officer currently under suspension since February 2026.

Contrary to the official press release issued by the KPSM (Police Force of Sint Maarten), which highlighted a generic fight, sources indicate an off-duty officer and a family member of a prominent local comedian were involved, leading to the arrest of two female and two male, The local comedian and the partner of the suspended officer.

While the Police (KPSM) have remained silent regarding the involvement of law enforcement personnel in this incident. Further complicating the situation, a second off-duty female police officer was reportedly suspended for her role in the same altercation, a detail notably absent from the initial official report.

721news has opted not to publish the photo released by police (KPSM) to avoid presenting a one-sided perspective of this unfolding incident.



Seeing the fact that the prosecutor office also opted to remain silent on the January and February 2026 investigation of the three suspended officers that is allegedly accused of facilitating sensitive information to 3rd party is not fair to other civil servant who is accused of committing a crime and was arrested questioned by the Landsrecherche (National Detective Agency) and an official press release was issued by their office but none in the 3 police officer case.

Read below the official press release of the police on the altercation that happened in the Carnival Village.

KPSM Maintains Zero-Tolerance Approach Following Altercation at Festival Village

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the public that in the early morning hours, shortly after the official closing time of the Festival Village at approximately 04:00 AM, officers were once again required to intervene in an ongoing physical altercation on the premises.

In line with the previously communicated zero-tolerance policy regarding fights and disorderly conduct during the Carnival period, officers acted swiftly to restore order. As a result of the incident, two female suspects and one male suspect were arrested for their involvement in the fight.

Additionally, a second male suspect was arrested after attempting to interfere with police officers while they were carrying out their duties during the arrest process.

KPSM reiterates its firm stance that any individual engaging in physical altercations or disruptive behavior will be arrested and dealt with severely. Such actions pose a direct threat to public safety and undermine the secure and enjoyable environment that authorities are working to maintain during the Carnival festivities.

The police continue to urge all attendees to act responsibly and respect the law. These types of behaviors will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly and decisively in the interest of the general safety of all.

Like this: Like Loading...