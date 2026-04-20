Third road fatality reported within eight-hour period

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is deeply saddened to report a second serious traffic accident within a short span of time, which has resulted in the loss of a life.

Just after 8:00 PM on April 19, 2026, Police Central Dispatch received several calls reporting a serious collision involving a scooter rider and a motor vehicle at the intersection of Voges Street and Nisbeth Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the rider of the scooter was traveling along Nisbeth Road in the direction of the Freedom Fighters Roundabout. At the same time, a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn onto Voges Street. Further investigation revealed that the scooter rider was overtaking several vehicles and was riding on one wheel at the time of the incident.

During this maneuver, the scooter collided with the turning vehicle.

Ambulance personnel responded promptly to the scene and provided immediate medical assistance to the scooter rider, who was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in critical condition.

A passenger in the vehicle also sustained serious injuries and was likewise transported to SMMC for treatment.

Later in the evening, KPSM received the tragic news that the scooter rider succumbed to his injuries.

This marks the third fatality on Sint Maarten’s roads in less than eight hours, a deeply concerning development for the community.

KPSM strongly urges all road users to exercise extreme caution, adhere to traffic laws, and refrain from reckless behavior such as dangerous overtaking and stunt riding on public roads, as these actions pose serious risks to all road users.

The Traffic Department is continuing its investigation into this incident.

KPSM extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

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